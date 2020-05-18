Evacuees will be required to wear masks and encouraged to wear gloves while in the shelters. Photo: EPA
India and Bangladesh to evacuate 2 million people as Cyclone Amphan approaches

  • Amphan is expected to weaken before it hits India’s eastern states and the south and southwestern coasts of Bangladesh, but still pack winds of up to 175km/h
  • Bangladesh officials warned it could become the worst storm to hit the region since Cyclone Sidr in November 2007, which killed more than 3,000 people
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:17pm, 18 May, 2020

