Evacuees will be required to wear masks and encouraged to wear gloves while in the shelters. Photo: EPA
India and Bangladesh to evacuate 2 million people as Cyclone Amphan approaches
- Amphan is expected to weaken before it hits India’s eastern states and the south and southwestern coasts of Bangladesh, but still pack winds of up to 175km/h
- Bangladesh officials warned it could become the worst storm to hit the region since Cyclone Sidr in November 2007, which killed more than 3,000 people
