A man covers himself with a plastic sheet and walks in the rain ahead of Cyclone Amphan making landfall in the eastern Indian state of Orissa. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

Cyclone slams into coasts of India, Bangladesh as millions flee

  • Cyclone Amphan was packing winds of up to 170 kilometres per hour when it ripped ashore along the South Asian coastline on Wednesday
  • Authorities warned it could cause extensive damage, with a storm surge that could push seawater 25 kilometres inland, flooding cities including Kolkata
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:03pm, 20 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man covers himself with a plastic sheet and walks in the rain ahead of Cyclone Amphan making landfall in the eastern Indian state of Orissa. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE