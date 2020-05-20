A man covers himself with a plastic sheet and walks in the rain ahead of Cyclone Amphan making landfall in the eastern Indian state of Orissa. Photo: AP
Cyclone slams into coasts of India, Bangladesh as millions flee
- Cyclone Amphan was packing winds of up to 170 kilometres per hour when it ripped ashore along the South Asian coastline on Wednesday
- Authorities warned it could cause extensive damage, with a storm surge that could push seawater 25 kilometres inland, flooding cities including Kolkata
Topic | India
A man covers himself with a plastic sheet and walks in the rain ahead of Cyclone Amphan making landfall in the eastern Indian state of Orissa. Photo: AP