Indian soldiers keep vigil at Bumla pass at the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: AFP
US asks India to resist China ‘aggression’ at Himalayan border
- Top US diplomat Alice Wells accuses Beijing of employing border clashes with Delhi to try to shift the status quo
- Indian and Chinese troops have engaged in a growing number of brawls on their sprawling border, including a recent stand-off at the Nathu La Pass
Topic | India
Indian soldiers keep vigil at Bumla pass at the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: AFP