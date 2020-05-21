Indian soldiers keep vigil at Bumla pass at the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

US asks India to resist China ‘aggression’ at Himalayan border

  • Top US diplomat Alice Wells accuses Beijing of employing border clashes with Delhi to try to shift the status quo
  • Indian and Chinese troops have engaged in a growing number of brawls on their sprawling border, including a recent stand-off at the Nathu La Pass
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:02am, 21 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian soldiers keep vigil at Bumla pass at the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE