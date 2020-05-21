A health worker checks the temperature of Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Oli as he arrives at the parliament in Kathmandu. Photo: AFP
New low in India-Nepal relations as anger over border road, coronavirus comes to a head

  • Nepal’s PM has blamed India for the spread of Covid-19 in his country and accused Delhi of building a road that encroaches on Kathmandu’s territory
  • India’s army chief said that Nepal’s objections to the road, which connects the disputed India-China border, were at ‘the behest of someone else’
Bloomberg
Updated: 3:13pm, 21 May, 2020

