Family members stand among the debris of their destroyed home after Cyclone Amphan made landfall near the Bay of Bengal in India. Photo: EPA
Cyclone Amphan batters India and Bangladesh, killing at least 84 people
- Amphan is the fiercest cyclone to hit the region in more than 20 years, affecting millions and leaving at least 50,000 people homeless
- However, packing people into shelters will increase the risk of coronavirus spreading, with cases still surging in both India and Bangladesh
