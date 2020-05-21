A Chinese soldier and an Indian soldier near the shared border in India’s northeastern Sikkim state. Photo: AFP
India blames China for stand-offs on disputed border, claiming routine patrols were blocked

  • Troops briefly skirmished nearly the eastern Indian state of Sikkim earlier this month and have also been locked in a weeks-long face-off in the Galwan region
  • Chinese state-controlled Global Times said Indian troops had been trespassing and trying to erect illegal defence facilities since the beginning of May
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:58pm, 21 May, 2020

