Pakistan crash: plane carrying more than 100 people goes down in Karachi

  • Images showed the Pakistan International Airlines flight from Lahore smashed into a residential area
  • The incident occurred just days after Pakistan resumed commercial flights following coronavirus lockdown
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:09pm, 22 May, 2020

