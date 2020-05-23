Security personnel search for victims in the wreckage of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft after it crashed in a residential area in Karachi on May 22. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

80 bodies recovered so far, with more feared dead in Pakistan plane crash

  • The Pakistan International Airlines plane went down in Karachi on Friday, destroying city buildings
Topic |   Pakistan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:59am, 23 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Security personnel search for victims in the wreckage of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft after it crashed in a residential area in Karachi on May 22. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE