One of the two survivors of Friday’s plane crash in Pakistan has described jumping from the burning wreckage after it went down in a residential neighbourhood near Karachi’s international airport. Photo: AP
‘I saw fire everywhere’: Survivor recounts how Pakistan plane jolted before crashing in Karachi

  • There were only two survivors in the Pakistan International Airlines crash, with at least 97 killed. China Eastern Airlines flew the plane from 2004 to 2014
  • A transmission of the pilot’s final exchange with air traffic control indicated the plane had lost power
Topic |   Pakistan
Associated Press
Updated: 4:19pm, 23 May, 2020

