Indian soldiers cut trees to clear the roads in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan. Photo: Reuters
Indian army arrives to help Kolkata recover from devastating Cyclone Amphan
- At least 112 people were killed in eastern India and Bangladesh during the strongest storm to hit the region since 1999
- ’This is a huge disaster. We need to have patience, because nobody has seen such a disaster before,’ West Bengal’s chief minister said
Topic | India
