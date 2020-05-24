Indian soldiers cut trees to clear the roads in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan. Photo: Reuters
Indian army arrives to help Kolkata recover from devastating Cyclone Amphan

  • At least 112 people were killed in eastern India and Bangladesh during the strongest storm to hit the region since 1999
  • ’This is a huge disaster. We need to have patience, because nobody has seen such a disaster before,’ West Bengal’s chief minister said
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:04pm, 24 May, 2020

