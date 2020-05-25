Passengers queue to enter Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on May 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Chaos and cancellations at India’s airports as domestic flights resume in bid to kickstart economy
- The government last week announced a partial resumption of flights after coronavirus lockdown but travel policies vary between states
- Airlines were forced to scramble to revise their schedules, prompting one industry executive to describe the situation as a ‘farce’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Passengers queue to enter Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on May 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters