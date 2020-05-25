Sooraj obtained a cobra from a snake handler and threw the animal at his sleeping wife, police claim. Photo: Handout
Indian man accused of using a cobra to kill his wife, after first trying and failing with a viper
- The man’s wife was in hospital for two months after being bitten by the first snake before being bitten by cobra while at home recovering, police said
- Police said the marriage had involved a huge dowry comprising nearly 100 gold coins, a new car and some 500,000 rupees (around US$20,000) in cash
Topic | India
Sooraj obtained a cobra from a snake handler and threw the animal at his sleeping wife, police claim. Photo: Handout