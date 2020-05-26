Migrant workers gather at a balcony at their living quarters in Male. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: thousands of migrant workers in Maldives stranded as tourism dries up
- The shores of the tourist paradise have been empty for weeks since a government order to shut all resorts over the Covid-19 pandemic
- About half of the 150,000 people in Male, the capital, are workers from Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka living in crowded alleys that are a haven for the virus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Migrant workers gather at a balcony at their living quarters in Male. Photo: AFP