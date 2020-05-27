A Chinese soldier and an Indian soldier work on a wire fence near their shared border. Photo: AFP
China and India move more troops to disputed border in Ladakh region as tensions build

  • About 5,000 soldiers, as well as additional vehicles and arms, have been deployed by both countries, continuing the build-up of forces
  • Diplomats have begun talks after negotiations between Indian and Chinese military officials on May 22-23 brought no results
Bloomberg
Updated: 7:22pm, 27 May, 2020

