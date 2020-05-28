Pakistani security personnel amid the wreckage of the plane that crashed in Karachi. Photo: AFP
Pakistan Airlines plane touched down without landing gear before Karachi crash that killed 97 people, baffling experts
- ‘It is unbelievable to me that an airline crew on a jet like an Airbus, with all the warning systems, would attempt to land the plane without the gear extended,’ one expert said
- Search teams on Thursday recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the wreckage, and that may yet provide answers about initial aborted landing
Topic | Aviation
