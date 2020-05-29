A medical worker sits in an area that was designated for mothers and child care but has now been changed to command centre for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, as India’s coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise. Photo: Reuters
As India’s coronavirus deaths overtake China’s, stretched doctors see no end in sight
- Despite the largest lockdown in the world, India’s Covid-19 death toll has quadrupled in under a month, with infections also soaring
- A doctor at a New Delhi hospital said each day is a struggle, and they are short-staffed as the number of incoming patients soars
