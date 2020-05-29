US President Donald Trump told reporters he had spoken to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the border stand-off with China, but India says no such conversation took place. Photo: Bloomberg
India denies Trump’s claim that he spoke to Modi about border tensions with China
- US President Donald Trump said he had a phone conversation with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi – but India said no such call took place
- Trump offered to mediate in India’s border stand-off with China, but New Delhi said it was in touch with Beijing using diplomatic channels
