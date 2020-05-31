A Chinese soldier and an Indian soldier near the shared border in India’s northeastern Sikkim state. File photo: AFP
India will defend its ‘pride’ in border flare-up with China, minister says
- Tensions along the China-India border high in the Himalayas have flared again in recent weeks
- India’s defence minister says negotiations with China were happening at ‘military and diplomatic levels’
Topic | China-India border dispute
