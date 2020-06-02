Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: dpa
Pakistan PM Imran Khan says country may have to ‘live with coronavirus’ when restrictions ease
- Khan said impoverished Pakistan cannot afford to keep businesses closed and said almost all sectors – including domestic tourism – would reopen
- Officially, about 72,000 people have tested positive, with 1,543 deaths, across all of Pakistan, and the daily rate of new cases is accelerating
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
