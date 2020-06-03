Rain clouds fill the sky on the Arabian Sea coast off Mumbai on Tuesday as Cyclone Nisarga barrels toward India's business capital. Photo: AP
India evacuates 100,000 from homes, coronavirus hospital ahead of Cyclone Nisarga
- Mumbai, country’s financial capital, braces itself for first such storm in over 70 years
- Meteorologists warn of heavy rainfall and gusts of up to 120km/h
Topic | India
Rain clouds fill the sky on the Arabian Sea coast off Mumbai on Tuesday as Cyclone Nisarga barrels toward India's business capital. Photo: AP