Bollywood celebrities join outpouring of grief as pregnant elephant dies eating firecracker-filled pineapple that exploded in its mouth

  • Outpouring of grief at death of animal thought to have been offered the explosive-laden fruit by a local villager in Kerala, India
  • Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt demand justice and call for stricter laws against animal cruelty
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk
Updated: 8:54pm, 3 Jun, 2020

The elephant died standing in a river while trying to soothe its wounds. Photo: Facebook
