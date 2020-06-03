The elephant died standing in a river while trying to soothe its wounds. Photo: Facebook
Bollywood celebrities join outpouring of grief as pregnant elephant dies eating firecracker-filled pineapple that exploded in its mouth
- Outpouring of grief at death of animal thought to have been offered the explosive-laden fruit by a local villager in Kerala, India
- Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt demand justice and call for stricter laws against animal cruelty
