A Pakistan couple have been arrested for murdering their seven-year-old maid after she freed a pet macaw parrot. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan couple arrested for murdering seven-year-old maid Zohra Bibi after she freed pet parrot
- The girl, who was subjected to torture by her employers, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Rawalpindi on Monday
- Some 8.5 million people – including many children – are employed as domestic workers in Pakistan
