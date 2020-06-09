A pashmina goat seen near Durbuk village between Chang La mountain pass and Tangste in Ladakh. File photo: AFP
Global cashmere production hit as India-China border dispute deepens

  • Wool from pashmina goats is the most expensive and coveted cashmere in the world
  • But the animals are being pushed out of their grazing lands amid the border row, causing the death of tens of thousands of kids, officials say
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:30pm, 9 Jun, 2020

