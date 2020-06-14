Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai residence on Sunday. Photo: AP
Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead in Mumbai home
- The actor, who played Indian cricket star M.S. Dhoni in a film biopic, was described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘bright young actor gone too soon’
- His death comes as Bollywood is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of two luminaries, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor
Topic | India
