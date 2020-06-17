The two Indian men were eventually released after asserting diplomatic immunity, but only after India protested to Pakistan’s envoy in New Delhi.

“The [Indian] ministry of external affairs statement is a reprehensible attempt to distort facts and deny the culpability of these officials in criminal offences,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan officials went on to allege the two Indian men had also been carrying fake currency and said India’s claims were “part of desperate efforts to divert attention from India’s state-terrorism” in Kashmir.

Tensions are already heightened between the neighbouring foes over the Himalayan region, which was split between them in 1947 when they gained independence from Britain.

Kashmir has become a bigger source of tension after New Delhi last August scrapped the Muslim-majority region’s semi-autonomous status and imposed a curfew.

In response, Islamabad at that time said it would recall its ambassador from Delhi and send back the Indian envoy.