An Indian soldier takes cover as the Taj Mahal hotel burns during the Mumbai attacks. Photo: AP
Canadian former businessman Tahawwur Rana arrested, faces murder charges over 2008 Mumbai terror attacks
- Rana was previously convicted of providing support to the group which planned the Mumbai attacks, which killed more than 160 people
- He was serving a 14-year sentence when he was granted early release from a Los Angeles federal prison last week because of poor health
