Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is the only Asian tycoon in the exclusive club of the world’s top 10 richest people. Photo: AFP
India’s Mukesh Ambani makes it into list of world’s 10 richest people
- Asia’s wealthiest man has joined the exclusive club of the world’s top 10 richest people, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
- The Reliance Industries chairman saw his wealth jump to US$64.5 billion, as other billionaires have been hit by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | India
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is the only Asian tycoon in the exclusive club of the world’s top 10 richest people. Photo: AFP