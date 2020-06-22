Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is the only Asian tycoon in the exclusive club of the world’s top 10 richest people. Photo: AFP
India’s Mukesh Ambani makes it into list of world’s 10 richest people

  • Asia’s wealthiest man has joined the exclusive club of the world’s top 10 richest people, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
  • The Reliance Industries chairman saw his wealth jump to US$64.5 billion, as other billionaires have been hit by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Updated: 12:27pm, 22 Jun, 2020

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is the only Asian tycoon in the exclusive club of the world’s top 10 richest people. Photo: AFP
