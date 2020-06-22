Unmasked daily wage workers wait to be hired by customers in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on June 12. Photo: AP
In Pakistan, coronavirus deaths near 150 a day even as government pushes ahead with reopening
- Millions crowd markets and mosques. Hardline clerics tell followers to trust that faith will protect them. Many call the virus a hoax.
- So far, more than 180,000 people have been infected in the country of 220 million. The number could reach 1.2 million people in August
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Unmasked daily wage workers wait to be hired by customers in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on June 12. Photo: AP