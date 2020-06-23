The Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile defence systems ride through Moscow’s Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in 2017. Photo: AFP
India asks Russia to speed up delivery of missile system, jets amid China border tensions
- China and India’s foreign ministers to meet on Tuesday in their first face-to-face interaction since last week’s deadly border clashes
- Indian defence minister is in Moscow to push Russia to speed up the sale of the S-400 missile defence system
