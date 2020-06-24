Security personnel stand beside the wreckage of the Pakistan International Airlines aircraft that crashed in Karachi last month. Photo: AFP
Pakistan plane crash that killed 97 caused by ‘overconfident’ pilots chatting about Covid-19, report says
- The plane was flying at more than double the altitude it should have been when it started to land and standard flight operating procedures were ignored
- This resulted in an aborted crash landing that heavily damaged the plane’s engines, before the aircraft ploughed into a residential area near Karachi airport
Topic | Pakistan
Security personnel stand beside the wreckage of the Pakistan International Airlines aircraft that crashed in Karachi last month. Photo: AFP