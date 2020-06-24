A mobile crane prepares to stack a container at a port in the southern Indian city of Chennai. Photo: Reuters
In India, China shipments held up as New Delhi takes steps to block Chinese goods
- Increased checks on goods from China have been reported at one of India’s biggest ports, as New Delhi also amends procurement rules to exclude Chinese companies
- Both come amid rising public clamour for a boycott of Chinese goods as the two nations are engaged in their deadliest border conflict in four decades
Topic | India
