Protesters burn products made in China and a defaced poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping in New Delhi on June 22. Photo: Reuters
Chinese guests banned from hotels in India’s capital after border clash

  • The Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association said the decision was to ‘support our government in this warlike situation with China’
  • The ban is largely symbolic as travel restrictions because of the coronavirus have seen foreign visitor numbers to India dwindle
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:15pm, 25 Jun, 2020

