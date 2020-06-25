Protesters burn products made in China and a defaced poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping in New Delhi on June 22. Photo: Reuters
Chinese guests banned from hotels in India’s capital after border clash
- The Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association said the decision was to ‘support our government in this warlike situation with China’
- The ban is largely symbolic as travel restrictions because of the coronavirus have seen foreign visitor numbers to India dwindle
