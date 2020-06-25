The wreckage of a state-run Pakistan International Airlines aircraft at the scene of a crash on May 22. Photo: EPA
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistan to ground 150 pilots in wake of fatal crash for cheating to get licences

  • The move to ground the pilots comes a day after the country’s aviation minister said 262 out of 860 Pakistani pilots had ‘fake’ licences
  • He made the revelation while presenting preliminary findings of an investigation to parliament into a May 22 Airbus A320 aircraft crash
Topic |   Pakistan
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:57pm, 25 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The wreckage of a state-run Pakistan International Airlines aircraft at the scene of a crash on May 22. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE