The wreckage of a state-run Pakistan International Airlines aircraft at the scene of a crash on May 22. Photo: EPA
Pakistan to ground 150 pilots in wake of fatal crash for cheating to get licences
- The move to ground the pilots comes a day after the country’s aviation minister said 262 out of 860 Pakistani pilots had ‘fake’ licences
- He made the revelation while presenting preliminary findings of an investigation to parliament into a May 22 Airbus A320 aircraft crash
Topic | Pakistan
