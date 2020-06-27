India is deploying thousands of the disposable cardboard beds. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: India uses cardboard beds as hospitals run out of space
- The beds are waterproof, easily assembled, and can hold a load of up to 300kg, designer Vikram Dhawan says
- One study published in March in a US journal showed the coronavirus can remain for up to three days on plastic but only for 24 hours on cardboard
