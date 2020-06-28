A villager walks with his cattle through floodwaters in Assam, India, north of Bangladesh, which is now at severe risk of flooding. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh braces for monsoon floods, putting hundreds of thousands at risk
- The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre said water levels in many rivers were rising, posing threats to flood protection embankments that could burst
- In parts of the north, major rivers, including the Teesta and the Dharla, have flooded due to heavy rainfall upstream in India
Topic | Bangladesh
