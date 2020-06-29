People carry the coffins of Jayaraj, 58, and son Bennicks Immanuel, 31, allegedly tortured at the hands of police in Sathankulam, Thoothukudi district in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The deaths have sparked outrage across India. Photo: AFP
‘George Floyds of India’: deaths of father, son put spotlight on police brutality
- The two men were accused of keeping their store open past permitted hours in Tamil Nadu, which has reimposed a coronavirus lockdown
- Their deaths triggered outrage across India, and comparisons to the killing of George Floyd in the US, which led to worldwide anti-racism protests
Topic | India
People carry the coffins of Jayaraj, 58, and son Bennicks Immanuel, 31, allegedly tortured at the hands of police in Sathankulam, Thoothukudi district in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The deaths have sparked outrage across India. Photo: AFP