Coronavirus: India reports nearly 20,000 cases a day as it struggles to contain pandemic
- Over the past week alone, the South Asian nation has seen a jump of nearly 100,000 cases according to the health ministry
- With 548,318 confirmed infections, it is now the world’s fourth-worst affected country after the US, Brazil and Russia
