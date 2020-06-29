Indian health workers wearing personal protective equipment arrive at a coronavirus hotspot in Mumbai. Photo: EPA
Asia /  South Asia

Coronavirus: India reports nearly 20,000 cases a day as it struggles to contain pandemic

  • Over the past week alone, the South Asian nation has seen a jump of nearly 100,000 cases according to the health ministry
  • With 548,318 confirmed infections, it is now the world’s fourth-worst affected country after the US, Brazil and Russia
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:39pm, 29 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian health workers wearing personal protective equipment arrive at a coronavirus hotspot in Mumbai. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE