An Indian man said he paid about US$4,000 for a bespoke gold face mask to protect him from the coronavirus raging in the country.

The precious metal covering weighs 60 grammes (two ounces) and took craftsmen eight days to make, said businessman Shankar Kurhade, from the western city of Pune.

“It is a thin mask and has tiny pores that is helping me to breathe,” Shankar said.

“I am not sure if it will be effective to protect me from a coronavirus infection but I am taking other precautions,” he added.

Shankar Kurhade shows off his face mask. Photo: Reuters