Ophiocordyceps sinensis, the world’s most expensive fungus, only grows on the Tibetan Plateau. Photo: AFPOphiocordyceps sinensis, the world’s most expensive fungus, only grows on the Tibetan Plateau. Photo: AFP
Surging demand drives ‘Himalayan Viagra’ to brink of extinction

  • Ophiocordyceps sinensis, the world’s most expensive fungus, is being threatened by overharvesting
  • Chinese herbalists believe it boosts sexual performance and an ounce can fetch up to three times the price of gold in Beijing
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:16am, 10 Jul, 2020

