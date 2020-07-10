Vikas Dubey was allegedly involved in 60 cases of killings, robberies and kidnappings. Among them was the killing of local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Santosh Shukla in a police station in 2001. Photo: TwitterVikas Dubey was allegedly involved in 60 cases of killings, robberies and kidnappings. Among them was the killing of local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Santosh Shukla in a police station in 2001. Photo: Twitter
Vikas Dubey was allegedly involved in 60 cases of killings, robberies and kidnappings. Among them was the killing of local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Santosh Shukla in a police station in 2001. Photo: Twitter
Asia /  South Asia

Indian gang leader Vikas Dubey shot dead while in police custody

  • He was being driven in a police convoy but when a vehicle overturned he tried to steal an officer’s revolver and escape, police spokesman said
  • Dubey was killed so he would not ‘reveal the names of people who provided patronage and protection to him’, one opposition Congress party leader said
Topic |   India
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:06pm, 10 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Vikas Dubey was allegedly involved in 60 cases of killings, robberies and kidnappings. Among them was the killing of local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Santosh Shukla in a police station in 2001. Photo: TwitterVikas Dubey was allegedly involved in 60 cases of killings, robberies and kidnappings. Among them was the killing of local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Santosh Shukla in a police station in 2001. Photo: Twitter
Vikas Dubey was allegedly involved in 60 cases of killings, robberies and kidnappings. Among them was the killing of local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Santosh Shukla in a police station in 2001. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE