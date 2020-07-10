Vikas Dubey was allegedly involved in 60 cases of killings, robberies and kidnappings. Among them was the killing of local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Santosh Shukla in a police station in 2001. Photo: Twitter
Indian gang leader Vikas Dubey shot dead while in police custody
- He was being driven in a police convoy but when a vehicle overturned he tried to steal an officer’s revolver and escape, police spokesman said
- Dubey was killed so he would not ‘reveal the names of people who provided patronage and protection to him’, one opposition Congress party leader said
