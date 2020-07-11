Residents and rescuers inspect the area outside a house damaged by a landslide in Jambu village of Nepal’s Sindhupalchok district. Photo: AFPResidents and rescuers inspect the area outside a house damaged by a landslide in Jambu village of Nepal’s Sindhupalchok district. Photo: AFP
Residents and rescuers inspect the area outside a house damaged by a landslide in Jambu village of Nepal’s Sindhupalchok district. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

At least 23 dead, thousands displaced after floods, landslides hit Nepal

  • Flash floods triggered by heavy rains swept away homes and forced rescuers to pluck at least 50 people to safety using helicopters
  • Landslides and flash floods are common occurrences in mountainous Nepal during the June-September monsoon every year
Topic |   Nepal
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:49pm, 11 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents and rescuers inspect the area outside a house damaged by a landslide in Jambu village of Nepal’s Sindhupalchok district. Photo: AFPResidents and rescuers inspect the area outside a house damaged by a landslide in Jambu village of Nepal’s Sindhupalchok district. Photo: AFP
Residents and rescuers inspect the area outside a house damaged by a landslide in Jambu village of Nepal’s Sindhupalchok district. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE