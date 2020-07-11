Residents and rescuers inspect the area outside a house damaged by a landslide in Jambu village of Nepal’s Sindhupalchok district. Photo: AFP
At least 23 dead, thousands displaced after floods, landslides hit Nepal
- Flash floods triggered by heavy rains swept away homes and forced rescuers to pluck at least 50 people to safety using helicopters
- Landslides and flash floods are common occurrences in mountainous Nepal during the June-September monsoon every year
Topic | Nepal
Residents and rescuers inspect the area outside a house damaged by a landslide in Jambu village of Nepal’s Sindhupalchok district. Photo: AFP