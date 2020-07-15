A woman browses on an online store for the Indian app Roposo. Photo: AFP
Business booms for Indian app Roposo after Chinese rival TikTok banned
- The Indian government banned dozens of Chinese apps last month after a brutal border conflict between the two countries that left 20 Indian soldiers dead
- Reinforcing the new hard line, the Indian government has also asked Chinese companies such as ByteDance, which owns TikTok, to answer questions about its apps
Topic | China-India relations
A woman browses on an online store for the Indian app Roposo. Photo: AFP