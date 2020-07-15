Prasad Dinesh sits in his house in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka. Photo: APPrasad Dinesh sits in his house in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka Covid-19 ‘super spreader’ speaks of ordeal after being blamed for infecting 1,300

  • Officials have blamed Prasad Dinesh, also known as ‘Patient 206’, for at least three clusters of cases, including about 900 navy sailors
  • ‘I can’t accept that I am responsible for infecting so many,’ Dinesh says, adding that his drug addiction makes him a convenient scapegoat
Associated Press
Updated: 8:03pm, 15 Jul, 2020

