Women and children use a boat to make their way through floodwaters in Sunamganj in Bangladesh. Photo: AFPWomen and children use a boat to make their way through floodwaters in Sunamganj in Bangladesh. Photo: AFP
Deadly monsoon rains have killed 221 in India, Bangladesh and Nepal in past month

  • More than 1 million people have been marooned and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes for higher ground
  • Rains caused the Brahmaputra River, which flows through Tibet, India and Bangladesh, to burst its banks in India’s Assam state late last month
Associated Press
Updated: 12:48pm, 17 Jul, 2020

