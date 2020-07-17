Women and children use a boat to make their way through floodwaters in Sunamganj in Bangladesh. Photo: AFP
Deadly monsoon rains have killed 221 in India, Bangladesh and Nepal in past month
- More than 1 million people have been marooned and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes for higher ground
- Rains caused the Brahmaputra River, which flows through Tibet, India and Bangladesh, to burst its banks in India’s Assam state late last month
Topic | Extreme weather
