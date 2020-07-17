Doctors and nurses wearing protective gear look after a Covid-19 patient at a hospital’s intensive care unit in Greater Noida, India’s Uttar Pradesh, earlier this week. Photo: AFPDoctors and nurses wearing protective gear look after a Covid-19 patient at a hospital’s intensive care unit in Greater Noida, India’s Uttar Pradesh, earlier this week. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: India surges past 1 million cases in grim milestone

  • With more than 600 Indians dying daily, lockdowns are being reimposed across the country of 1.4 billion after an easing of restrictions in recent weeks
  • Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta will also maintain social distancing restrictions for a further two weeks in response to its latest spike in infections
Updated: 1:40pm, 17 Jul, 2020

