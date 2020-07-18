Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘La Belle Epoque’ in Cannes, southern France, last year. Photo: APAishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘La Belle Epoque’ in Cannes, southern France, last year. Photo: AP
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘La Belle Epoque’ in Cannes, southern France, last year. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Bollywood star Aishwarya Bachchan admitted to hospital after complaining of ‘breathlessness’

  • Her actor husband and superstar father-in-law – the highest-profile personalities to have been infected in India – are already in same hospital
  • Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya were revealed on Sunday to be suffering from the coronavirus. They had been in self-quarantine at home
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:48pm, 18 Jul, 2020

