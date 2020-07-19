People affected by flooding take shelter at a temporary structure near their submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, after floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the region. Photo: APPeople affected by flooding take shelter at a temporary structure near their submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, after floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the region. Photo: AP
People affected by flooding take shelter at a temporary structure near their submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, after floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the region. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

India, Nepal, Bangladesh monsoon floods displace nearly 4 million people

  • The overflowing Brahmaputra River, which flows through China’s Tibet, India and Bangladesh, has damaged crops, triggered mudslides and left around 200 dead
  • Assam is facing the twin challenge of the coronavirus pandemic and floods, which began a fortnight ago
Topic |   India
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:02pm, 19 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People affected by flooding take shelter at a temporary structure near their submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, after floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the region. Photo: APPeople affected by flooding take shelter at a temporary structure near their submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, after floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the region. Photo: AP
People affected by flooding take shelter at a temporary structure near their submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, after floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the region. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE