People affected by flooding take shelter at a temporary structure near their submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, after floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the region. Photo: AP
India, Nepal, Bangladesh monsoon floods displace nearly 4 million people
- The overflowing Brahmaputra River, which flows through China’s Tibet, India and Bangladesh, has damaged crops, triggered mudslides and left around 200 dead
- Assam is facing the twin challenge of the coronavirus pandemic and floods, which began a fortnight ago
