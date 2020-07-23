US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said India should reduce its reliance on Chinese companies. Photo: EPA
US urges India to ‘reduce its reliance’ on China for telecoms, medical supplies
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said India had a chance to move its supply chains away from China ‘because it has earned trust’
- He went on to accuse China of initiating the border clash in the Himalayas last month that led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers
Topic | India
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said India should reduce its reliance on Chinese companies. Photo: EPA