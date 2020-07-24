Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo: ReutersIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo: Reuters
Modi government builds trade barriers amid China-India border dispute

  • Firms from nations that share a land border with India are barred from bidding for government contracts until they register with the industry department
  • The move is the latest in a series of steps taken by the Modi administration to wean India away from reliance on China – New Delhi’s biggest source of imports
Updated: 2:40pm, 24 Jul, 2020

