Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo: Reuters
Modi government builds trade barriers amid China-India border dispute
- Firms from nations that share a land border with India are barred from bidding for government contracts until they register with the industry department
- The move is the latest in a series of steps taken by the Modi administration to wean India away from reliance on China – New Delhi’s biggest source of imports
Topic | India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo: Reuters