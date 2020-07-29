New Delhi has been eager to update its ageing fighter jets amid tensions with nuclear-armed neighbours China and Pakistan. Photo: AFP
India hopes new Rafale fighter jets begin ‘new era’ and signal its resolve to China
- India has bought 36 Rafale fighters from France in a deal estimated to be worth US$9.4 billion. All are scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2021
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said aircraft would make India’s air force ‘much stronger to deter any threat’, without naming China specifically
Topic | China-India relations
New Delhi has been eager to update its ageing fighter jets amid tensions with nuclear-armed neighbours China and Pakistan. Photo: AFP